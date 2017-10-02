× Portsmouth Fire Union says department is down several units

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Professional Fire Fighters and Paramedics Association says six companies are out of service, according to a Facebook post.

Hundreds of people have shared the Facebook post. The department has nearly 50 vacancies, according to City Councilman Nathan Clark, a retired firefighter. Clark says the city is in the process of hiring more firefighters.

News 3 reached out to the fire department, but a spokesman said only “no comment” and then hung up when asked for more information.

A reporter has also reached out to the city, mayor, and union for more information.