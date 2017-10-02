New Kent County officials searching for teenage boy in need of medication

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. – The New Kent Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an endangered 14-year-old boy.

Zachary Ty Carl was last seen by his parents in the 6200 block of Pine Fork Road in Quinton, Virginia, at 7 a.m. Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, he is under medical care and is likely in need of his medication.

He is described as a 14-year-old male with long, curly, brown hair and hazel eyes. He stands approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. Carl was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information about Carl’s whereabouts is asked to contact the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at (804) 966-9500.