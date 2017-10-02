Full Coverage: Las Vegas Massacre

New Kent County officials searching for teenage boy in need of medication

Posted 5:12 pm, October 2, 2017

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. – The New Kent Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an endangered 14-year-old boy.

Zachary Ty Carl, 14. (Photo courtesy of the New Kent Sheriff’s Office)

Zachary Ty Carl was last seen by his parents in the 6200 block of Pine Fork Road in Quinton, Virginia, at 7 a.m. Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, he is under medical care and is likely in need of his medication.

He is described as a 14-year-old male with long, curly, brown hair and hazel eyes. He stands approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. Carl was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information about Carl’s whereabouts is asked to contact the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at (804) 966-9500.