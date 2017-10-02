Monday’s First Warning Forecast

We’re starting off the morning on a chilly note. We are currently in the 40s and 50s across the area and aren’t expected to warm up too much through the afternoon. By midday we will make it to 70 then by the afternoon we will reach a high of 73.

Rain chances will stick at 5% through the day and we will see lots of sunshine ahead of us. Wind is also calming down from the East by the afternoon at 10-15 mph. Coastal areas seeing higher wind at 20 mph.

With the higher wind we will still see rough surf through the day and a high rip current risk.

Tonight we will reach the 40’s and 50’s overnight once again with a mostly clear sky.

Tuesday we can expect more of the same. We will start off the day chilly again then warm to the lower 70s by midday and make it to a high of 73 with rain chances staying down to 5%.

By Thursday we will warm back into the high 70s and low 80s with rain chances still staying low until the weekend.

Tropics are quite with no tropical cyclone activity at least for the next 48 hours.