Man shot at Las Vegas concert dies after saving wife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man was one of the 58 people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton.

Heather Melton said her husband saved her life while gunfire was hitting the crowd.

Sonny Melton was only 29. He worked the emergency room and ICU at Henry County Medical Center. Wife Heather says: "He is a nurturing person" pic.twitter.com/IBLa3v4Hx2 — Forrest Sanders (@WSMV_Forrest) October 2, 2017

“He saved my life. He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back,” she said. “I want everyone to know what a kindhearted, loving man he was, but at this point, I can barely breathe.”

Melton is from Big Sandy, Tennessee. He was a registered nurse who worked at the emergency room and ICU at Henry County Medical Center. He also assisted his wife in surgery.