At least 50 dead after shooting on Las Vegas Strip; suspect ID’d

Thousands of country music fans became witnesses or victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history when a gunman unleashed “hundreds” of bullets into the Las Vegas Strip crowd Sunday night.

At least 50 people were killed, Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Monday morning.

A hailstorm of bullets and the subsequent stampede left more than 400 people injured, officials said. The crowd was watching a concert by country music superstar Jason Aldean, Lombardo said.

The gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was firing from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel, Lombardo said. Paddock was eventually killed by police.

Police say Paddock is believed to be the lone gunman. A second person was being sought as a person of interest but has since been cleared.

“Marilou Danley is no longer being sought out as a person of interest,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. “LVMPD detectives have made contact with her and do not believe she is involved with the shooting on the strip.”

Marilou Danley is being sought for questioning re the investigation into the active shooter incident. If seen please call 9-1-1! pic.twitter.com/Z83XvcHejH — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Festival turns into massacre

The massacre started around 10:08 p.m. Sunday (1:08 a.m. ET Monday) at the Route 91 Harvest festival, Lombardo said.

Police don’t believe there are any more shooters. “Right now, we believe it’s a sole actor, a lone-wolf-type actor,” the sheriff said.

Two Las Vegas police officers are being treated at a local hospital for injuries they sustained during the shooting, Lombardo said. One is in critical condition, and the other sustained minor injuries.

Two on-duty LVMPD officers were injured during the shooting. One is in stable condition after surgery and the other sustained minor injuries — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

In a release, Las Vegas Police say one off-duty officer is among the dead. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

“Pray for Las Vegas,” the city’s mayor, Carolyn Goodman, tweeted. “Thank you to all our first responders out there now.”

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval said on Twitter that a “tragic & heinous act of violence has shaken the #Nevada family” and offered prayers to all those affected by “this act of cowardice.”

Aldean posted a statement on Instagram saying that he and his crew were safe.

“My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken#stopthehate,” he wrote.

‘We just ran for our lives

Aldean, his wife Brittany, his band and crew were able to get offstage safely and unharmed. But fans described chaos after the barrage of bullets.

Rachel De Kerf filmed her escape from the venue using her cell phone, starting just after the first shots were fired.

She described ongoing gunfire, and played out the video she had recorded during which more than five minutes of gunfire were intermittently audible.

“The gunshots lasted for 10-15 minutes. It didn’t stop,” she said. “We just ran for our lives.”

De Kerf’s sister, Monique Dumas, said that everyone instantly crouched when they heard the shots.

“The band was rushed off the stage, the floodlights came on the crowd, and you see on the right hand of the stage the person who was injured, so they’re calling for medics, calling for security, then there was gunfire again,” Dumas said.

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

‘Go, go, go’

“It seemed there was a pause in the gunfire and the people in the yellow shirts were telling the people to ‘go, go, go, go’ … the gunfire never ended, it seemed like it went on and on and on,” Dumas said.

SiriusXM Country radio host Storme Warren was on the side of the stage as Aldean was performing when the shots rang out.

“I thought it was fireworks going off and maybe it mistriggered, and then it happened again. And when it happened the third time, we knew something was wrong,” Warren said.

Warren said he heard “more than 50 shots fired and probably in the hundreds.”

“The shells were hitting the deck of the stage when I was on it,” he said, adding that he could still hear the shells as he went under the stage for protection.

A concertgoer told CNN affiliate KLAS that everybody was lying on top of each other trying to get out of the shooter’s way.

“Everybody’s hiding everywhere, they’re hiding under the bleachers and the stanchions, anywhere they could and everyone is telling us to ‘run, run as fast as you can,'” she told KLAS.

“And my husband and I ran out toward our car, and there were people hiding underneath my car for cover and there was a gentleman who was shot and he said, ‘Can you help me?’ And so I put him in my car and I had like six people in my car, people without shoes, running, just to get away.”

Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims of last night's tragic events. We’re grateful for the immediate actions of our first responders. pic.twitter.com/Arf8edj1iZ — Mandalay Bay Resort (@MandalayBay) October 2, 2017

‘Like shooting fish in a barrel

Audio of the shooting suggested that the shooter had used a military-style weapon, CNN law enforcement analyst James Gagliano said.

“Automatic weapon(s) like that — had to be numbers of magazines or a very large drum, it sounded to me like a belt-fed weapon, a military-style weapon and then to be shooting down, to use the analogy, it was like shooting fish in a barrel in that space,” Gagliano said.

MGM Resorts, which owns the Mandalay Bay, tweeted its condolences.

“Law enforcement and emergency personnel responded quickly to the incident a secured the scene,” it said in a statement. “Law enforcement requested that we put hotels in the vicinity on lockdown to ensure guest safety. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Facebook has set up a crisis response page to help people determine whether their loved ones are safe.

Developing story – more to come

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Pray for Las Vegas. Thank you to all our first responders out there now. — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) October 2, 2017