Juvenile one of two seriously hurt in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – Two people were seriously injured in a crash Sunday.

Police said late Sunday evening a single vehicle crash hurt the two people, one of which was a juvenile.

The incident happened in the 7800 block of South Quay Road near Elwood Road. A pickup truck was involved.

A police investigation showed the truck was traveling on South Quay Road and flipped several times, ejecting the male driver and female passenger.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews extricated both patients, who were trapped under the vehicle, and provided emergency medical assessment and treatment, police said.

Both people were airlifted, one by Nightingale and one by Life Evac, to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.