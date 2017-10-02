× Friends take action for couple injured in Las Vegas massacre

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Friends of a couple injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting are taking action for their recovery.

Allison Crute and her boyfriend, Andrew Kampe, were two of the more than 500 people injured in Sunday night’s shooting during the Route 91 Harvest festival.

Crute’s mother told News 3 her daughter was shot in the arm and will need two surgeries.

According to her friend Taylor Jenson, she has already completed the first surgery to control the bleeding but will need another to repair her radius, where the bullet struck.

Jensen said Crute has a long road to recovery ahead.

To help ease her burden, friends have created a GoFundMe page to help cover medical expenses and other financial needs Crute may encounter.

Jensen said the 28-year-old is a cardiovascular registered nurse.

“She is a traveling nurse and will not be able to go back to work for a while” the page reads.

Their goal is to raise $20,000.