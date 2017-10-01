Taco Bell, Forever 21 pair up to launch clothing line

Taco Bell has collaborated with Forever 21 to create a clothing line that will launch online and in stores on October 11.

The collection features tops, bodysuits and cropped hoodies for women. It will feature a sweatshirt, hoodie and anorak jacket for men.

The exclusive collection also features select graphic tees, a pullover and hoodie for girls.

Forever 21 has released a few images so far, but the collection will be previewed on October 10 in the Fashion District of Downtown Los Angeles with a late-night runway show. The event will have a taco truck and live entertainment.

Fans of both brands can submit photo or video content on social media using the hashtag #F21xTacoBell to showcase their individual style and love of Taco Bell menu items.