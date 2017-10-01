Navy training aircraft reported missing, reports of jet crash in Tennessee

MERDIEAN, Miss. – The U.S. Navy is reporting that a T-45C Goshawk based out of Naval Air Station Merdiean is missing.

At 6 p.m. Sunday, NAS Merdiean was made aware of reports that a jet had crashed near Tellico Plains, Tennessee.

The Navy confirmed that a plain was conducting training near Tellico Plains, and that the plane has not returned to the air station.

Two pilots were aboard the aircraft, an instructor and a student. Their status is unknown at this time.

Training Air Wing ONE is one of five training wings that belong to CNATRA.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Download the News 3 app for updates.