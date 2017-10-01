‘Jumping for a Purpose’ skydiving event aims to empower combat wounded veterans

SUFFOLK, Va. – Fifteen combat wounded veterans and Gold Star family members participated in the Combat Wounded Coalition’s Jumping for Purpose event on Saturday.

“These jumps help us to continue to raise awareness for combat-wounded veterans, and to connect with them on a deeper, more personal level,” said CWC founder Jason Redman. “The CWC’s four-pillar care pipeline is based on pride, power, purpose and peace. Once they make the jumps, they can’t wait to get back in the air again. It frees them from the confines of wheelchairs and prosthetics. They regain that sense of confidence they may have lost during the long recovery process.”

There was live entertainment, a DJ, food and drink vendors and bounce houses to keep families entertained.

Skydive Suffolk, who hosted the event, donated $20 to the CWC for each tandem jump that happened on Saturday.