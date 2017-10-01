Fire in Chesapeake Sunday evening

Chesapeake, Va. – Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire on Sunday.

Officials say that they were called to the 4000 block of Farringdon Way, after dispatch received a 911 call at 6:03 p.m.

Firefighters entered the home and began extinguishing the fire upon arrival.

The fire was brought under control by firefighters at 6:31 P.M. Two adults and five children were displaced due to this fire.

American Red Cross is assisting the family with lodging arrangements.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

