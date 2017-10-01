Coast Guard holds releases El Faro investigation report

WASHINGTON – The Coast Guard will release the S.S. El Faro Marine Board of Investigation report on Sunday, October 1.

The report identifies factors of the loss of the S.S. El Faro and 33 crew members. It also proposes safety recommendations for future actions for the Coast Guard. Click here for the full report.

“The most important thing to remember is that 33 people lost their lives in this tragedy. If adopted, we believe the safety recommendations in our report will improve safety of life at sea” said Capt. Jason Neubauer, chairman, El Faro Marine Board of Investigation, U.S. Coast Guard.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard with the full cooperation of the National Transportation Safety Board.