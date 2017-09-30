Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Breezy and cool, stray shower possible
High pressure will build in tonight and Sunday and will dominate the area through mid-week. Temperatures overnight will be milder near the coast and much cooler inland. Some inland areas could drop into the 40s under partly to mostly clear skies.
Another fall-like day on tap for Sunday. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will still be on the breezy side with winds out of the NE around 10-20 mph. There is a slight chance of a passing shower, otherwise a little more cloud cover due to the onshore flow. There will also be a high risk of rip currents at area beaches. We’ll continue with low rain chances through next week as high pressure dominates. Temperatures will begin to trend a bit warmer by mid-week.
Tonight: Mostly clear, cool and breezy. Lows in the mid and upper 50s. Winds: N 10-15, with higher gusts.
Tomorrow: A mix of sun and clouds. A slight chance for an isolated shower (20%) Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: NE 10-15, with gusts up to 25 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and cool. Lows in the 50s. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Sagebrush)
UV Index: 6 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Very High
Tropical Update
Maria is now an extratropical low. The post-tropical cyclone is moving toward the east-northeast near 32 mph. Maria is forecast to continue moving toward the east-northeast with an increase in forward speed through the rest of the weekend.
5:00 PM AST Sat Sep 30
Location: 42.0°N 43.9°W
Moving: ENE at 32 mph
Min pressure: 991 mb
Max sustained: 50 mph
An area of low pressure has developed near the northeastern coast of the Florida Peninsula between Daytona Beach and St. Augustine, and that winds to near gale-force are occurring to the north of the center. Additional development into a tropical cyclone appears unlikely due to unfavorable upper-level winds.
* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)
* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)
A tropical wave interacting with an upper-level low is producing a large but disorganized area of cloudiness and showers extending from the eastern Caribbean Sea northward across the Leeward Islands, Virgin islands, and Puerto Rico to the nearby Atlantic waters. Environmental conditions are not favorable for development and tropical cyclone formation is not forecast.
* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)
* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (0%)
