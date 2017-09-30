High pressure will build in tonight and Sunday and will dominate the area through mid-week. Temperatures overnight will be milder near the coast and much cooler inland. Some inland areas could drop into the 40s under partly to mostly clear skies.

Another fall-like day on tap for Sunday. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will still be on the breezy side with winds out of the NE around 10-20 mph. There is a slight chance of a passing shower, otherwise a little more cloud cover due to the onshore flow. There will also be a high risk of rip currents at area beaches. We’ll continue with low rain chances through next week as high pressure dominates. Temperatures will begin to trend a bit warmer by mid-week.