Redskins QB Kirk Cousins, wife Julie welcome first child – a baby boy

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – More cousins make for a bigger family. One more Cousins has made Kirk Cousins a father for the first time.

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins and his wife Julie welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Cooper, to the world Friday, the Redskins tweeted.

Congratulations to Kirk & Julie Cousins on the birth of their baby boy Cooper! — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 30, 2017

The baby came three days before Washington’s primetime match-up at Kansas City Monday.

Cousins said Cooper weighs 9 pounds, 6 ounces and that he and Julie are already at home.

“The timing wasn’t ideal from that sense, but Julie’s plan is to have another bed in the nursery and she plans to sleep there most nights so I can get my sleep and get my rest,” Cousins explained this summer. “We’re praying about it and feel good about how fortunate we are to be having a baby boy. A lot of players have done this and I notice Philip Rivers has, I think, eight kids. If he can do it with eight, I better be able to do it with one, no excuses.”

The couple announced they were pregnant March 4th. Later that month, Cousins revealed they were having a baby boy with a very quarterback-like gender reveal.

During training camp, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler asked Cousins which Redskins teammate he’d trust to babysit his son.

Baby Cousins is coming in September!!! 😍👶🏻🙌🏻 A post shared by Julie Cousins (@juliehcousins) on Mar 4, 2017 at 12:37pm PST