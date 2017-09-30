Norfolk scavenger hunt will give participants a look into city’s history

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk scavenger hunt will allow participants to get a glimpse at the Mermaid City’s history.

The event, which is presented by Hunter House Victorian Museum and the Sargent Memorial Collection at the Slover Library, will allow people to experience the city as it was at the turn of the twentieth century.

To complete the hunt, teams will walk in the path of the Hunter family and identify historical buildings along the way using a guidebook of information detailing the history of each building with photographs and illustration provided by the Sargent Memorial Collection at the Slover Library.

Teams will then take a picture of each building overlapping the historic photograph over the existing structure.

Instructions can be picked up at the Slover Library on Saturday, October 7 at 10 a.m.

The quest will end at the Hunter House Victorian Museum with a first floor open house, light refreshments and a finishers’ bag.

Participants are encouraged to use social media and tag #HistoricNorfolk to track your progress during the scavenger hunt.

The event will be limited to 100 teams. There is no limit on how many people can participate in your group. One person from the group should sign up on the Eventbrite website to participate. Click here to sign up.

You must have your Eventbrite ticket information, either printed out or ready to display on your smart phone or tablet, to receive event materials and instructions at the Slover Library.

You must pick up your pamphlet from the Slover Library by 5:00 p.m. No exceptions. The open house at the Hunter House Victorian Museum will close by 6:30 p.m.

Call the Hunter House Victorian Museum at (757-623-9814) if you have any questions.