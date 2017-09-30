Man dies in Saturday morning Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Saturday morning.

Police received multiple calls at 4:22 a.m. in reference to a shots fired complaint in the 400 block of Glendale Road. While they were headed to the scene, the officers were informed that the complaint was upgraded to a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive and circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.