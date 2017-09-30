First Warning Forecast: Gorgeous fall-like weather on tap

A gorgeous weekend in store! Highs in the lower 70s, some communities may not make it out of the 60s. Expect plenty of sunshine. Looking like great weather for the Neptune Festival. It will still be a bit breezy with N winds at 10 to 15 mph. We’ll continue with a moderate risk for rip currents.

Still looking dry for next week. Highs will slowly climb into the mid and upper 70s.

Today: A nice mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N 10-15 mph, with higher gusts.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool and breezy. Lows in the mid and upper 50s. Winds: N10-15, with higher gusts.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and clouds. A slight chance for an isolated shower (15%) Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: NE 10-15, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Maria is centered about 510 miles SE of Cape Race Newfoundland and moving ENE at 32 mph. This motion is expected to continue during the weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Maria is forecast to lose topical characteristics later today or tonight.

11:00 AM AST Sat Sep 30

Location: 40.7°N 47.2°W

Moving: ENE at 32 mph

Min pressure: 989 mb

Max sustained: 60 mph

The combination of a broad trough of low pressure over Florida and an upper-level low over the Gulf of Mexico is producing disorganized cloudiness and showers that extend from the northwestern Caribbean Sea northward across much of the Florida peninsula and the adjacent

waters. Environmental conditions have become less conducive for development and the chance of tropical cyclone formation has decreased.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

A tropical wave interacting with an upper-level low is producing a large but disorganized area of cloudiness and showers extending from the eastern Caribbean Sea northeastward across the Lesser Antilles to the nearby Atlantic waters. Environmental conditions have become unfavorable for development and tropical cyclone

formation is not anticipated.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (0%)

Hurricane Tracker

