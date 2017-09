OREGON INLET, N.C. – A body was found floating in the Davis Channel, approximately half a mile from the Bonner Bridge by the Oregon Inlet, according to the Coast Guard.

There was no debris near the body or any other signs of distress.

A Coast Guard unit from Station Oregon Inlet was sent out, as well as other first responders including the Dare County Sheriff’s Office and Nags Head police.

Download the News 3 app for updates.