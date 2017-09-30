Fire in Chesapeake Saturday afternoon

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire at the 800 block of Washington Dr.

CFD said that they responded to the fire at 5:02 p.m.

Firefighters found a two story home with smoke and flames coming from the roof of the structure.

Crews fought the fire from the exterior of the house, because of the structure damage.

Firefighters brought the fire under control by 6:14 p.m.

Three adults and nine children will be displaced due to this fire, and the occupants have made their own lodging arrangements.

Officials say they are not sure what caused the fire, and that it is still under investigation.

Stay tuned for more information to come.