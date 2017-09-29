Whole Foods investigating credit card hack

Whole Foods Market is investigating a credit card hack after receiving information about unauthorized access of payment card information.

In a statement Friday, Whole Foods said the card information was used at certain venues such as taprooms and full table-service restaurants located within some stores.

Whole Foods says those venues use a different sale system than the company’s store checkout systems and payment cards used at primary store checkout systems were not affected.

The company is encouraging its customers to monitor their payment card statements and report any unauthorized charges on their cards.

Transitions on Amazon.com have not been impacted.