HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Returning for Season 2 on CBS Friday, Sept. 29 at 8pm, MACGYVER is a reimagining of the classic series. It is an action-adventure drama about 20-something Angus “Mac” MacGyver using his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives.

We have some fun with stars Lucas Till & George Eads as they get ready for the new season.