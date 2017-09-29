Talking with local vets about Jumping for a Purpose on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va - Fifteen combat wounded veterans and Gold Star family members will participate in the Combat Wounded Coalition’s (CWC) Jumping for a Purpose 10 on September 30.

We talk with the founder of the Combat Wounded Coalition and former Navy SEAL, Jason Redman along with U.S. Army veteran Gregory Hedrick about their experiences and the event.

Combat Wounded Coalition’s (CWC) Jumping for a Purpose 10

September 30.

10:00 a.m.

Jumps between 10:45 and 3:30 p.m

Skydive Suffolk

1200 Gene Bolton Drive

www.combatwoundedcoalition.org