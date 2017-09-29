Remolded Navy Exchange opens its doors

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex cut the ribbon on the new Navy Exchange (NEX) on Friday.

The project increased the size of the NEX from 4,500 square feet to 6,700 square feet.

The new store includes a wide selection of joint forces uniform items, consumables and beverages with a walk-in-cooler, an expanded food bar, healthy choice items, deli sandwiches, fresh fruit, household supplies, and sports nutrition items.

In addition, the NEX will also include a gas station and a barber shop.

EMR Construction was selected in March 2016 as the general contractor for the $3 million project, which is required to be LEED Silver certified by the U.S. Green Building Council.

The NEX is open to active duty military members, retirees and their families (and all Department of Defense civilians, contractors and authorized base guests for food and beverage purchases consumed on base).

The NEX provides customers with quality goods and services, and supports quality of life programs.