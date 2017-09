PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Mt. Hermon Preschool has been placed on lockdown while police are investigating a shooting in the area.

The incident happened Friday in the 300 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue.

The call came in at 1:45 p.m.

According to police, the victim is a man.

Medics are on scene and police have not given any word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Download the News 3 app for updates.