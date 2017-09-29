Police: Man shot while walking down street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., police responded to the 500 block of Walker Avenue at the intersection of Rockingham Street for a gunshot call.

When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General and is expected to be okay.

According to police, the man was walking on Walker Avenue when he was shot by an unknown man.

If you have any information that might help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.