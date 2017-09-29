Newport News Police investigating after man shot in face

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the 300 block of De Laura Drive Friday evening.

Dispatchers received the call at 9:22 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old Newport News male suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. A passerby called 911 for the victim after seeing him stumbling in the area.

There is no word on how serious the victim’s injuries are.

There is no further information, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.