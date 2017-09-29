Newport News Firefighter injured in Friday morning shed fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Fire Department battled a residential structure fire early Friday morning.

Officials say that crews responded to a residential structure fire in the 600 block of 72nd Street, in the Newmarket section of the city at approximately 3:20 a.m.

At 3:22 a.m., units arrived to a fully engulfed, large detached shed in the backyard of the residence. NNFD personnel began an aggressive offensive fire attack of the shed and conducted search and rescue operations of the shed and exposure residences, says a release.

The Incident Commander noted the fire under control and the search for possible victims all clear at 3:32 a.m. Officials say the shed suffered significant fire damage. Two houses and two vehicles also suffered fire, heat and smoke damage.

There were no reported injuries to the residents, however, one firefighter was transported to a local hospital after suffering a burn injury to the foot, says spokesperson.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

Assistant Fire Chief Robert Crafts says that the Newport News Fire Department wants to reiterate the life saving value of properly installed and operable smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in the home. They will install free smoke alarms for any Newport News homeowner. Please call the “Smoke Detector Hotline” at 247-8888 for arrangement.