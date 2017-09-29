Local restaurant sends trailers of supplies to Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- Multiple 40 foot trailers and grocery carts filled to the brim shows the outpouring of support for a community that has lost just about everything.

When Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, De Rican Chef called on those in the community to help collect supplies for the island that is still facing massive flooding and power outages.

“It’s very important. There’s no way of reaching out to their families due to no cell phone, no electricity, there’s no gas. They’re running out of food and water," says Sydney Pesquera.

Owners of De Rican Chef know this struggle personally. Raquel Rivera has not been able to get in touch with her mom who lives in Puerto Rico.

“I heard that she’s okay, but I haven’t talked to her. Until I talk to her, I'm not going to feel comfortable of what they said," says Rivera.

With Bottled water, canned goods, baby wipes and even animal food, owners say the restaurant has been showered with overwhelming love from people in the community wanting to lend a helping hand.

The restaurant says it will continue to send supplies until the island recovers from the devastation it has been handed.