Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Finally a fall-like weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Finally feeling like Fall… Most of us will wake up to temperatures in the 60s this morning with a few spots in the upper 50s. Highs will only reach the mid 70s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year but about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. We will see another solid dose of sunshine today with just a few clouds blending in. We will still have a bit of a breeze today from the north and northeast.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s overnight. A few bonus clouds will mix in tonight for North Carolina but rain chance remain slim.

Even cooler air moves in this weekend. Expect highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s both Saturday and Sunday. We will see more sunshine this weekend with a few clouds in the mix at times. It will be a bit breezy with weekend with N/NE winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Today: A Few Clouds, Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N/NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Maria is moving faster toward the east. Maria is centered about 350 miles NNE of Bermuda and moving east at 21 mph. Maria will continue to accelerate toward the north Atlantic Ocean through at least Sunday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Maria is expected to become an extratropical low by Saturday night.

5:00 AM AST Fri Sep 29

Location: 37.2°N 63.3°W

Moving: E at 21 mph

Min pressure: 987 mb

Max sustained: 60 mph

Lee is moving faster toward the northeast. Hurricane Lee is centered about 810 miles NE of Bermuda and moving NE at 25 mph. An acceleration toward the northeast is forecast to continue through Saturday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast, and Lee is expected to become a tropical storm later today. Lee will then dissipate by Saturday.

5:00 AM AST Fri Sep 29

Location: 38.3°N 52.4°W

Moving: NE at 25 mph

Min pressure: 987 mb

Max sustained: 75 mph

We are tracking a large area of cloudiness and showers extending from the northwestern Caribbean Sea northward across Cuba to southern Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. A weak area of low pressure is likely to form from this weather system later today and move northward near the east coast of Florida through Saturday. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some development of this system during the next couple of days, before upper-level winds become less favorable Saturday night or Sunday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 29th

1999 Severe Thunderstorms Wind Damage Fluvanna Co, Louisa Co

2010 Heavy Rain Event Begins Over SE VA and Last Until Oct 1

