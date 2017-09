CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A dog has died and two adults are displaced following a fire at a home in the 4000 block of Starboard Road.

Firefighters were called to the home at 9:49 a.m.

When units arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the home.

The fire was declared under control at 10:25 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no injuries and the residents have made living arrangements.