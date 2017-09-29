Crews battle large house fire in Norfolk

Photo Gallery
NORFOLK, Va. – Crews are on the scene of a large fire at a two-story home in the 600 block of West 29th Street.
Units were at the scene Friday around 2 p.m.
Fire officials say the fire spread to an adjacent home. News 3’s Allison Mechanic was at the scene and says ash was showering down on people in the street.
Norfolk Fire-Rescue transported one adult male to a local hospital. Authorities said the medical condition was non-fire related.
36.875509 -76.290834