Crews battle large house fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Crews are on the scene of a large fire at a two-story home in the 600 block of West 29th Street.

Units were at the scene Friday around 2 p.m.

Neighbors tell me they were inside their homes when they smelt smoke. Say it was so strong they thought it was their home on fire. — Allison Mechanic (@AllisonWTKR) September 29, 2017

Fire officials say the fire spread to an adjacent home. News 3’s Allison Mechanic was at the scene and says ash was showering down on people in the street.

Flames take over two homes in Norfolk. Appears that fire started at one and climbed to neighboring roof. pic.twitter.com/xaxw1qSeXz — Allison Mechanic (@AllisonWTKR) September 29, 2017

Norfolk Fire-Rescue transported one adult male to a local hospital. Authorities said the medical condition was non-fire related.

