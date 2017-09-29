Charges dismissed against those accused of assaulting local high school wrestling coach

Virginia Beach, Va. – Charges were dismissed today against Christy J. Kieschnick and her juvenile son, said Virginia Beach Court officials.

Both Kieschnick and her son were charged with misdemeanor assault and battery against Coach Whitley after the altercation in May, that occurred in the parking lot of a summer league game.

Whitley coached in the Norfolk Public Schools system for 50 years.

Virginia Beach Police say it was reported that the assault occurred in the school parking lot after a verbal fight regarding an accident and property damage that both parties were involved in.

They arrested 42-year-old Christy Kieschnick and a male juvenile for misdemeanor assault and battery.

Whitley told News 3 at the time, that his bus side-swiped Kieschnick’s car after dropping off athletes at a summer league game. Although he is retired, he helps out in various ways including driving the activity bus.

After settling the issue, the juvenile came outside, relentlessly yelling and cursing.

He says it led to a fight and he did push the juvenile, but then he was pummeled.

Afterwards, on the bus, he says Kieschnick punched him.

Former athletes and students took to social media in support of Coach Whitley when the incident was first reported.

Ken Williams, known for his Body By Ken training, wrestled under Coach Whitley and said he was devastated by the news.

“The sad thing is the young man who attacked him, is probably the kind of kid that Coach Whitley would have helped,” he says. “As one person on Facebook said, when you attack Coach Whitley, you didn’t just attack a person, you attacked a whole community.”