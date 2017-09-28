Virginia gubernatorial candidates hold forum in Richmond

RICHMOND – With less than two months left in the race for Virginia governor, the gubernatorial candidates will participate in the Radio One & Miss Community Clovia’s “Your Community Gubernatorial Forum” Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Virginia War Memorial.

Hosted by Radio One host Clovia “Miss Community” Lawrence, the forum will focus on issues such as criminal justice reform, economic development, education, public safety and more to help undecided voters better understand the candidates’ platforms. CBS6 anchor Cheryl Miller will moderate the event.

Democratic candidate Ralph Northam is the lieutenant governor of Virginia and a pediatric neurologist at the Children’s Specialty Group in Norfolk. He is an Army veteran and served as a senator for the 6th Senate District before joining current Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe’s ticket in 2013. His priorities are affordable health care and education.

Republican Ed Gillespie is a political strategist and former chair of the Republican National Committee. He served as counselor to President George W. Bush during Bush’s second term in office and narrowly lost a bid for Virginia’s U.S. Senate seat to Democratic incumbent Mark Warner in 2014. He pledged to pursue “timeless conservative principles,” which includes a 10 percent cut in state income tax rates.

Join us at 6 p.m. as News 3 streams the forum live.

Election day is Tuesday, November 7.

