Virginia Beach jury recommends life plus 25 years to defendant in child sexual abuse case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Jurors Thursday found Brando Colon Jr. guilty of multiple charges including Forcible Sodomy, Aggravated Sexual Battery, and Indecent Libertines following a two-day trial.

Colon’s victim was under the age of 13, and the jury in the case recommended that Brando receive life plus 25 years in prison and a fine of $20,000, the maximum prison sentence for the crime under the law.

A judge will formally sentence Colon on Feb. 5, 2018.

The Commonwealth proved that Colon sexually molested a child close to him on a regular basis, multiple times per week.

The child disclosed the abuse to a Child Protective Services caseworker and police began an investigation. The defendant also showed the child a video with sexually explicit content.