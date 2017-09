Dominica – The USS Wasp has rescued two people in a civilian aircraft Thursday off the coast of Dominica.

The U.S. Navy says that they were contacted by the French Coast Guard, and that two people on board the downed Cessna requested assistance.

The USS Wasp was operating off the coast of Domnica, and a MH-60S Sea Hawk successfully recovered both civilian survivors, said the Navy.

This story is still developing.

