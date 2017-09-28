Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Maria moves away, sunshine returns

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Coastal Flood Advisory for the Outer Banks of Dare County. Sound side flooding is possible this morning.

*** High Surf Advisory for Virginia Beach, Currituck, and the Eastern Shore.

Maria moving away from the East Coast…As Maria exits we will see big improvements but still some leftover wind and surf. Most areas will see NW/N winds at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph. Coastal areas could see a few gusts to 30+ mph. We will see much more sunshine today with just a few clouds mixing in. Temperatures will start in the 70s this morning and warm into the low and mid 80s this afternoon.

Temperatures will slip into the low 60s tonight with mainly clear skies. A stretch of fall-like days kicks off tomorrow. Highs will only reach the low to mid 70s Friday and this weekend. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s. Rain chances will remain low with a nice mix of sun and clouds.

Today: A Few Clouds, Windy. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: NW/N 10-15 G25

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Breezy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: N 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: N/NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Maria weakens to a tropical storm and continues moving away from the East Coast. Maria is centered about 275 miles ENE of Cape Hatteras, NC and moving ENE at 8 mph. On the forecast track, Maria will move away from the U.S. east coast and pass well to the south of Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

5:00 AM EDT Thu Sep 28

Location: 36.8°N 71.0°W

Moving: ENE at 8 mph

Min pressure: 982 mb

Max sustained: 70 mph

Lee expected to accelerate NE over the central Atlantic. Hurricane Lee is centered about 445 miles east of Bermuda and moving north at 9 mph. A faster motion toward the NNE or NE is expected to begin later today.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 110 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

5:00 AM AST Thu Sep 28

Location: 32.5°N 57.2°W

Moving: N at 9 mph

Min pressure: 966 mb

Max sustained: 110 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 28th

1958 Severe Thunderstorms: Dorchester Co, Somerset Co – Hail 2.00″

2006 F1 Tornado Amelia County. F1 Tornado King & Queen County

2015 Coastal Storm with heavy rains lasting several days across SE VA. Rain 3-7 inches

