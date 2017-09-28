Nonprofit organization for disabled may close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Dallas Norman heads Virginia Beach Adaptive Water Sports out of his property over looking Witchduck Lake, and strives to help hundreds of people with disabilities enjoy the water as much as he does.

There is an issue though for Norman that might close down his organisation. According to the City of Virginia Beach, he does not have the permits for certain property, such as his boat ramp and dock that he uses. This means that helping those he wants to most, may not be allowed to continue.

VBAWS is a non-profit organization that helps people with disabilities indulge in water activities that they may not have been able to participate in with out the access that Norman and his team provides.

“You see some, especially with Cerebral Palsy where it’s non progressive but those kids are trapped and the parents are somewhat trapped too. They can all get out here and have a great time," says Norman.

Christen Ball knows the feeling of being trapped all too well. Ball, who was born with Spina Bifida, is paralyzed from the waist down. She has been confined to a wheelchair her entire life.

For Ball, getting out of her chair means forgetting, for just a moment, life’s daily struggles.

“My son can’t wait to get out in the tube and be in the tube next to me and try to bounce against it and see if he can knock himself or me out," says Ball.

Norman says his properties needing to be permitted by the city, are one of the reasons why the City of Virginia Beach wants to shut him down.

Virginia Beach says they have already issued three summonses to Norman, and in order for him to keep his organization up and running he will need the permits. The city says that Norman needs the permits because without them he’s violating the city’s zoning ordinances.

The City of Virginia Beach is taking Norman to court on Oct. 10.