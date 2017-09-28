Newport News child hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A two-year-old is recovering from a gunshot wound after accidentally shooting himself in the 200 block of Gallery Court in Newport News Thursday evening.

At approximately 7:42 p.m., police and fire personnel were called to a residence in reference to a two-year-old that had been shot. When police arrived at the scene, the child’s father told authorities that he was downstairs when the child accessed a firearm upstairs, defeated the safety and accidentally shot himself.

The father took the child to a neighbor’s house, where first aid was given until the arrival of medical personnel. The child was then taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

