First Warning Traffic – Thursday road closure and bridge openings

THURSDAY BRIDGE OPENINGS

James River Bridge – noon

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT

For the week of September 24-30

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

Segment I:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west September 24-28, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Lee Hall (Exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255).

Full-ramp closures overnight on I-64 east off-ramp to Fort Eustis Boulevard (Exit 250A) on September 27-28, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Segment II:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) September 24-28, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Full-ramp closures overnight at the on- and off-ramps on I-64 east and west at Route 199 (Exits 242A and 242B) on September 24-28, starting as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Signed detours will be in place.

Lane closures under flagger control on Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on September 24-28, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

There are long-term traffic patterns with one lane of traffic remaining open in each direction on Jefferson Avenue and Yorktown Road at the I-64 overpasses.

The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) and Colonial Parkway.

Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Eastbound alternating lane closures September 24-28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound single-lane closures September 25-26 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full ramp closures in Newport News as follows:

Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full ramp closures in Newport News as follows: Alternating lane closures northbound from the MMMBT to 25 th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times:

Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times: September 24 and September 27-28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

September 29 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

September 30 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) on-ramps to both directions of I-664 will be closed as follows. Detours will be in place:

Northbound September 24 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound September 27-28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound September 29 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southbound September 30 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Southbound September 24-28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

In both directions September 25-29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-64, High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures eastbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Single-lane closures eastbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: September 25-28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

September 29 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

September 30 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:

The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows: September 25-29 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

September 25-30 from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Triple-lane closures, dual-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Triple-lane closures, dual-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-64 west to I-664 south September 24-30 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Triple-lane closures eastbound September 25 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Mercury Boulevard (Exits 263/A-B) and the I-664 Interchange (Exit 264).

Dual-lane closures eastbound September 26 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Mercury Boulevard (Exits 263/A-B) and the I-664 Interchange (Exit 264).

Dual-lane closures westbound September 26-27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. between the I-664 Interchange (Exit 264) and Mercury Boulevard (Exits 263/A-B).

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures, dual-lane closures and full ramp closures as follows:

Single-lane closures, dual-lane closures and full ramp closures as follows: From I-64 east, the Norview Avenue off-ramp (Exit 279) will be closed September 24-28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures westbound between 4 th View Street (Exit 273) and Granby Street/I-564 (Exit 276).

View Street (Exit 273) and Granby Street/I-564 (Exit 276). September 24 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

September 25-27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes are possible the night of September 27. September 28 is a backup date.

September 29 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

September 30 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: September 24-30 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Southside: Full ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place:

Full ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place: The on/off-ramps from I-664 south to Portsmouth Boulevard west (Exit 11-A) will be closed September 24-25 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The on/off-ramps between I-664 north and Portsmouth Boulevard west (Exit 11-A) will be closed September 24-25 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The on/off-ramps from I-664 south to Portsmouth Boulevard east (Exit 11-B) will be closed September 25-27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The on/off-ramps between I-664 north and Pughsville Road (Exit 10) will be closed September 25-27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

From I-664 north/south, the off-ramps to Route 164 east (Exit 9) will be closed September 24-26 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The on/off-ramps between I-664 north and Route 164 east/west (Exit 9) will be closed September 27-29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The on/off-ramps between I-664 south and Dock Landing Road (Exit 12) will be closed September 27-29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 164 Eastbound/Westbound, Portsmouth: Full ramp closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. Detours will be in place for the ramp closures:

Full ramp closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. Detours will be in place for the ramp closures: Alternating lane closures eastbound September 24-28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between I-664 and West Norfolk Road.

Alternating lane closures westbound September 24-28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Towne Point Road and West Norfolk Road.

The off-ramp from Route 164 east to Towne Point Road will be closed September 24-28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Dual-lane closures and single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Dual-lane closures and single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Dual-lane closures eastbound September 25-28 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. near I-64 east.

Single-lane closures westbound September 27-28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. at the Runway Tunnel.

From I-564 west, the off-ramp to Terminal Avenue will be closed September 26-28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times.

I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane/dual-lane closures eastbound September 25 from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dual-lane closures eastbound September 25-27 from 8 p.m. to noon the following day.

Dual-lane closures westbound:

September 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

September 26-29 from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit www.I564intermodal.com.

I-64/Northampton Boulevard Interchange Project, Norfolk: Nightly lane closures will occur for interchange improvements as follows:

Nightly lane closures will occur for interchange improvements as follows: Alternating lane closures on Northampton Boulevard between the I-64 entrance and exit ramps.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures September 24-30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times:

Alternating single-lane closures September 24-30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.

Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.

Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.

Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

I-64 eastbound off-ramp to Military Highway (Exit 281B) will close September 24-29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Detour signs will direct motorists to Exit 281A/Robin Hood Road.

Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Starting at 6 p.m. September 25 and ending no later than noon September 29 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650).

I-95 Southbound, Greensville County: Consecutive, alternating lane closures southbound starting near Exit 11 (Route 58) and ending before Exit 8 (Route 301). One lane will remain open at all times:

Consecutive, alternating lane closures southbound starting near Exit 11 (Route 58) and ending before Exit 8 (Route 301). One lane will remain open at all times: Starting at 6:30 p.m. September 24 and ending no later than 5:30 p.m. September 29.

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest maintenance schedule information regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and VA164 MLK Expressway.

NOTE: This list only includes significant lane closures on major interstates and water crossings, as well as long-term bridge closures. For more specific lane closure information for your city/county, visit the Lane Closure Advisory Management System website.

Enter the date of planned travel.

Zoom into your city/county of interest

Click on the map showing orange cones in your area of interest for more information on lane closure locations, details and times.

