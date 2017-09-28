Actors Jeremy Piven and Richard Jones talk Wisdom of the Crowd on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - WISDOM OF THE CROWD is a crime drama about “Jeffrey Tanner,” a tech entrepreneur who, in his grief over the murder of his daughter Mia, has created a crowdsourcing platform called SOPHE to bring her killer to justice. After the launch of SOPHE, Tanner and his team discover the platform has the power to revolutionize crime-solving by harnessing the crowd’s wisdom and the immense power and reach of the internet.

WISDOM OF THE CROWD premieres on CBS at 8:30 pm ET/PT on Sunday, October 1.