757 Showdown: Lake Taylor, Phoebus renew decorated rivalry

NORFOLK, Va. - It was a staple of Hampton Roads Football for decades. However, the current classes at Lake Taylor and Phoebus don't have the same taste that other classes got of the Phantoms-Titans rivalry.

The two schools have been perennial state contenders. Phoebus is home to seven state championship teams, while the Titans have two of their own.

When the lights turn on Friday, the rivalry will be renewed. "The old players, Wayne [Davis] and them, they were like 'this is a big game', just bring it," said senior offensive lineman Troy Davis.

Coach Hank Sawyer is not new to this game, and told his players about the magnitude of this series.

"One of the reasons for the rebirth of the rivalry? Bill Dee. It started with him," said Lake Taylor head coach Hank Sawyer. "Although he's passed now, there's such great competitive rivalry and the fierceness that he brought to the table."

The late coach Dee led Phoebus to four state championships.

