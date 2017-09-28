RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Terry McAuliffe today announced that Billsburg Brewery will invest $1.4 million, creating nine new jobs in James City County.

The brewery will be the first craft brewery in the locality, joining the vibrant craft beverage industry across the Commonwealth.

The Virginia Tourism Corporation worked with James City County and Billsburg Brewery to secure this project for Virginia, said the Governors office.

“Craft beer is a vibrant and expanding industry in Virginia, contributing a growing $1 billion in economic impact across the Commonwealth,” said Todd Haymore, Secretary of Commerce and Trade. “The addition of new breweries, like Billsburg Brewery, not only represents new job creation and revenue generation, but it also stimulates economic growth in Virginia by supporting manufacturing, tourism, and local farmers. This will be a fantastic new attraction for the Greater Williamsburg area and for the region as a whole.”

Governor McAuliffe approved a $100,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Growth Fund (VTGF) to assist with the development of Billsburg Brewery. The funds will be used for additional infrastructure improvements and tourism assets at the brewery.

“We envision Billsburg Brewery as a destination brewery where visitors come to enjoy meticulously-brewed craft beer and stay to enjoy surrounding local attractions,” said David Baum, Owner of Billsburg Brewery.

The area near Jamestown Settlement, the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry, and the Colonial Parkway has seen a revival in recent years, with the establishment of the Jamestown Beach Event Park, plans for restoration of a local historic home into an arts venue, and future plans for the county’s marina area.

Billsburg Brewery’s owners expect the new establishment to become a “destination brewery,” welcoming residents, as well as visitors from across the country during their travels to this historic region of the Commonwealth.

“We will offer a unique visitor experience through small batch beer and food, educational brewery tours, and a tasting room. Billsburg will also serve the community as a venue to host a diverse array of events held throughout the year,” said Baum.