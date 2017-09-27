× Working Mother magazine releases list of best companies for working moms

Paid time off for new moms. Back-up child care. Dry cleaning services. Those are just some of the benefits offered by companies included in Working Mother magazine’s annual list of the 100 best companies for working moms. There’s a big difference between what some of these companies offer compared to most.

All of the companies on the list offer at least some paid maternity leave compared to just 30 percent of other companies around the country.

Many of the companies also offer phase-back programs, which allow moms to ease back into work after maternity leave.