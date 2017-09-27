Working Mother magazine releases list of best companies for working moms
Paid time off for new moms. Back-up child care. Dry cleaning services.
Those are just some of the benefits offered by companies included in Working Mother magazine’s annual list of the 100 best companies for working moms.
There’s a big difference between what some of these companies offer compared to most.
All of the companies on the list offer at least some paid maternity leave compared to just 30 percent of other companies around the country.
Many of the companies also offer phase-back programs, which allow moms to ease back into work after maternity leave.
Here’s a look at some of the companies that made the cut with locations in Hampton Roads.
- Bank of America – They were one of the top ten companies, partly because they provide an average of sixteen weeks of fully paid time off for new moms and dads.
- Prudential Financial – This company was also one of the top ten. About 75 percent of their employees telecommute.
- Booze Allen Hamilton – They’re included in the list for at least the 15th year. Like many of the top companies, they offer back-up childcare.
- Bon Secours Virginia Health System – At this company, 76 percent of their managers and executives are women.
Some of the companies included in the “Top 100” list offer perks you may not have even considered.
- 60 percent of the companies offer dry cleaning services
- 39 percent offer prepared take-home meals
- 98 percent offer tuition reimbursement
While these companies were specifically chosen because of their benefits for moms, a lot of them are also great places for dads to work, offering paid paternity leave and telecommuting.
Click here to see the full list of companies and some of the benefits they offer.