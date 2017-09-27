Woman, children injured in auto-pedestrian crash in Virginia Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A vehicle has injured a woman and three children in a crash in the 200 block of Doctor Drive in Virginia Beach early Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatchers received a call for pedestrians hit by a vehicle at 5:09 p.m. According to police, an adult female riding a bike was struck by a car that turned onto Doctor Drive and lost control. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Three kids were with the woman at the time of the accident, riding in a child trailer that was attached to the back of the bike. One child is suffering from life threatening injuries, while the other two sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Although it is still early in the investigation, police believe that speed may have been a contributing factor. The driver and the passenger in the car stayed on scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

