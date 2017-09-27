× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Feeling the impacts from Maria off of the coast

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the North Carolina coast from Bogue Inlet to the North Carolina/Virginia border, including the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

*** Storm Surge Warning for Ocracoke Inlet to Cape Hatteras.

*** Storm Surge Watch for Cape Hatteras to Duck.

Tropical Storm Maria moving north just off of the North Carolina coast… Todays’ weather will be very similar to yesterday with clouds, rain, winds, and coastal flooding. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a few glimpses of sun possible. We will see areas of drizzle with scattered showers mixing in throughout the day. Most areas will see very little rainfall but enough to make it a messy day. Winds will remain strong and gusty today. Most areas will see wind gusts to near 35 mph. Gusts to 40+ mph are possible for the VA coast and 50+ for the NC coast.

The strong and persistent NE/N winds will trigger tidal flooding. “Minor” level tidal flooding is possible near times of high tide this afternoon. High tide levels will slowly drop Thursday and return closer to normal on Friday. We will likely see areas of coastal flooding and ocean overwash with a storm surge of 2’ to 4’ possible for the Outer Banks. Rough surf and a high risk for rip currents will continue.

As Maria moves away from the coast tomorrow, conditions will improve. Rain will move out and clouds will gradually clear. It will still be windy tomorrow but not as strong as today. Most areas will see north winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Winds will continue to relax on Friday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (40%), Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: N 15-25 G35+

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%), Windy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: N 10-20 G30

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N 10-20 G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Maria slowly drifting north off of the NC coast. Maria is centered about 145 miles east of Cape Hatteras, NC and moving north at 5 mph. A turn toward the NNE is expected later today, followed by an acceleration toward the ENE on Thursday. On the forecast track, Maria’s center will begin to turn slowly away from the coast of North Carolina later today and tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Some gradual weakening is forecast during the next couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles from the center.

5:00 AM EDT Wed Sep 27

Location: 35.1°N 72.9°W

Moving: N at 5 mph

Min pressure: 976 mb

Max sustained: 70 mph

Hurricane Lee is centered about 520 miles ESE of Bermuda. The hurricane is expected to turn northwestward on Wednesday and northward on Thursday. Lee will remain over the open waters of the central to northern Atlantic with no threat to land.

5:00 AM AST Wed Sep 27

Location: 30.2°N 56.3°W

Moving: WNW at 9 mph

Min pressure: 971 mb

Max sustained: 110 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 27th

1985 Hurricane Gloria: High winds, Heavy Rain – Eastern Shore, Southeast Virginia

