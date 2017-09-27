Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins named NFC offensive player of the week

ASHBURN, Va. – After a disappointing week one, and an improved week two, the Redskins offense finally put it all together in week three against the Oakland Raiders.

The ‘Skins rushed for 100+ for the second straight game, but it was the passing game that took flight. Kirk Cousins threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns on 25-of-30 passing. After a perfect 3-for-3 opening drive that ended in a 22-yard touchdown toss to Chris Thompson, Cousins was virtually unstoppable all night.

The clinical performance earned Cousins the NFC offensive player of the week honors, the league announced on Wednesday. Week 11 in 2016 was the last time Cousins garnered the player of the week award.

Captain Kirk gave everyone a piece of the pie as he hit Vernon Davis for a score and connected on his first touchdown throw to Josh Doctson. Cousins was only sacked once during the game.

This is the fourth time Cousins has been named the NFC offensive player of the week in his career.