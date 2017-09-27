HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Mary Mary have sold millions of records since their debut album in 2000, but tensions between Erica and Tina have threatened the future of the duo. On season six of WE tv's Mary Mary, the sisters embark on their biggest world tour yet, but competition over their growing solo careers places a wedge between their family bond.
Reality and music stars Mary Mary talk about their relationships and new season on Coast Live
