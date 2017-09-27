Oklahoma DHS flooded with calls, emails to adopt baby found in car seat along interstate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – After a five-week-old baby boy was found on the side of a metro highway and rescued by a church group, some are calling it an "act of God."

“Kind of sounds like a divine intervention, doesn’t it?” said Sheree Powell with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

Since the boy’s rescue, the phones haven’t stopped ringing at Powell’s office, KFOR reported.

“The reaction has been amazing today,” she said. “The public response has been amazing to this child’s story. Our office today has been inundated with calls and emails from people, not only in Oklahoma, but around the country who want to adopt this baby.”

But as generous as the callers have been, adoption is no easy task.

“People tend to be a little disappointed when we tell them we can’t immediately place this baby in their home today, but we’re trying not to discourage their compassion too much,” said Powell.

The process is full of certifications, home visits and other things.

“The first thing people should do would be to contact our website for foster care and adoptions or call them,” said Powell.

She also emphasizes that people from out-of-state should contact their own state’s DHS office.

But most of all, she hopes this baby’s story will inspire others to adopt the countless other children in need of a home.

The mother of the child has been located and was taken in for an evaluation.

Oklahoma City Police say the investigation is ongoing.