Norfolk Naval Shipyard and Tide Water Community College team up for career fair

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Norfolk Naval Shipyard will be hosting a career fair this October with the help of Tidewater Community College’s Portsmouth Campus.

The event will be held on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the campus located on 120 Campus Drive.

Congress has granted temporary Direct Hire Authority (DHA) for certain occupations at NNSY to shorten the hiring process so large numbers of civilian employees can be hired more quickly, says NNSY.

The fair will emphasize skilled trade in the shipyard industry.

Representatives from major departments throughout NNSY, as well as the Naval Foundry and Propeller Center in Philadelphia will be on hand to meet with attendees and answer questions. Representatives for Fleet Forces Human Resources Office will also be there to discuss the application process.

Prospective applicants should have copies of their resumes available and be prepared to be interviewed at the career fair.

The shipyard needs to hire more than 1,000 employees during the next 12 months.

This will bolster NNSY’s number of employees to nearly 11,000, its most employees since the early 1990s.

This added workforce is needed to support an influx of fleet repair and modernization in the coming years.

NNSY It is the fourth largest employer in the Hampton Roads area with more than 10,000 civilians and an annual payroll of approximately $700 million.

PDF of event flyer: Career Fair Flyer