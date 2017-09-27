First Warning Forecast: Tracking gusty winds and clearing skies

***A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Cape Hatteras to the North Carolina/Virginia border, including the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

Maria will continue to move to the NNE and out to see later tonight and Thursday. Expect partly cloudy skies with a lingering shower possible overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Windy conditions will persist out of the north at 15-25 mph.

High pressure will start to build in on Thursday and Friday. Skies will clear throughout the day Thursday. Temperatures will warm to the lower 80s. It will still be windy, with winds out of the NNW at 15-25 mph. High tide levels will slowly drop and return closer to normal on Friday. We will likely see areas of coastal flooding and ocean overwash with a storm surge of 2’ to 4’ possible for the Outer Banks. Rough surf and a high risk for rip currents will continue.

A weak cold front will cross the area late Friday. Temperatures will start to cool down. Expect highs on Friday in the lower 70s under clear to partly cloudy skies.

We’ll continue with dry and cooler conditions over the weekend. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s under clear to partly cloudy skies.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. A lingering shower possible. Windy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: N 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow: Clearing skies. Still windy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NNW 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Maria is a category 1 hurricane and is slowly moving away from the North Carolina coast . Maria is centered about 205 miles east of Cape Hatteras, NC and moving NNE at 7 mph. Maria is forecast to accelerate ENE on Thursday through Friday. On the forecast track, Maria will move away from North Carolina through Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts. Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles primary to the northeast of the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles.

5:00 PM EDT Wed Sep 27

Location: 36.2°N 72.1°W

Moving: NNE at 7 mph

Min pressure: 979 mb

Max sustained: 75 mph

Lee becomes the fifth major hurricane of the season. Hurricane Lee is centered about 460 miles E of Bermuda. Lee is moving toward the NNW near 8 mph. Lee should turn to the north on Thursday and accelerate to the northeast on Friday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 115 mph with higher gusts. Lee is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Slow weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

5:00 PM AST Wed Sep 27

Location: 31.2°N 57.1°W

Moving: NNW at 8 mph

Min pressure: 962 mb

Max sustained: 115 mph

Hurricane Tracker

